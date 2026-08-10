Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Unione dei comuni della Versilia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Unione dei comuni della Versilia, Italy

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Viareggio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Viareggio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
$703,320
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
In Tonfano, located in front of the sea, with fantastic sea view and beaches, we offer a sem…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Unione dei comuni della Versilia, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go