Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Treviso
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Treviso, Italy

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Terrace in Vittorio Veneto, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Terrace
Vittorio Veneto, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 781 m²
Number of floors 4
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Treviso, Italy

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes