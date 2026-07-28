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Houses for sale in Province of Treviso, Italy

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3 properties total found
House in Asolo, Italy
House
Asolo, Italy
Area 166 m²
BORGO SANTA CATERINA Exclusive residential complex in Asolo (Treviso, Veneto) An exception…
$7,29M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Conegliano, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Conegliano, Italy
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 670 m²
Prestigious and magnificent Venetian Villa, built in the 17th century by arch. Longhena, sit…
$7,66M
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Villa 14 bedrooms in Asolo, Italy
Villa 14 bedrooms
Asolo, Italy
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 16
Area 1 222 m²
Named by Carducci : "The city of 100 Horizons" Asolo rises on the top of a hill, not far fro…
$9,85M
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Properties features in Province of Treviso, Italy

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