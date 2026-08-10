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Residential properties for sale in Travedona Monate, Italy

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Travedona Monate, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Travedona Monate, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
PL-PR_A01. Роскошные апартаменты с бассейномЭлитные апартаменты на продажу в жилом комплексе…
$457,158
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Monate, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Monate, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
PL-PR-A01. Роскошные апартаменты с бассейномЭлитные апартаменты на продажу в жилом комплексе…
$246,162
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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Properties features in Travedona Monate, Italy

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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