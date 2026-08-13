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Residential properties for sale in Todi, Italy

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1 property total found
8 room house in Todi, Italy
8 room house
Todi, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Farmhouse on the outskirts with land of 2.0 hectares. Ground floor 60 sqm Raised ground floo…
$290,656
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