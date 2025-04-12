Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Teolo, Italy

3 bedroom house in Teolo, Italy
3 bedroom house
Teolo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
The two-storey house is located on a hill in the picturesque place of Teolo town, in the hea…
$510,810
4 bedroom house in Teolo, Italy
4 bedroom house
Teolo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
The two-storey house, with a total area of 200 sq.m. is located in Teolo & # 8212; medieval …
$385,945
