Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Spoleto
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Spoleto, Italy

;
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Spoleto, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Spoleto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
IT-281016. Исторический средневековый замок XII века постройкиПродажа исторического средневе…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go