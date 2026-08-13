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Residential properties for sale in Silvi, Italy

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1 property total found
5 room apartment in Silvi, Italy
5 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 90 m²
90m2 apartment 100m from the sea in a condominium of 4 units. First floor with two bedrooms,…
$127,889
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