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Residential properties for sale in Senigallia, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Senigallia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Senigallia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 078 m²
BG-V6001N . Эксклюзивная вилла с прекрасным видом на мореЭксклюзивная вилла, расположенная н…
$3,28M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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