Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sanremo
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos in Sanremo, Italy

Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Bright and quiet apartment for sale in San Remo - 300 m to the seaFor sale a cozy apartment …
$261,590
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go