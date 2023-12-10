Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. San Severino Marche
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in San Severino Marche, Italy

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
9 room house in San Severino Marche, Italy
9 room house
San Severino Marche, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 280 m²
Reference number: N837 (R) Property name: Casa Silvio Location: In country Town/City:…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir