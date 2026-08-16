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Houses for sale in San Severino Marche, Italy

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2 properties total found
7 room house in San Severino Marche, Italy
7 room house
San Severino Marche, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 120 m²
Reference number: N601 Property name: Casa Chigi I Location: In village Town/City: …
$81,384
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House 12 rooms in San Severino Marche, Italy
House 12 rooms
San Severino Marche, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 280 m²
Reference number: N837 (R) Property name: Casa Silvio Location: In country Town/City:…
Price on request
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