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Apartments for sale in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

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5 room apartment in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 room apartment
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Second row sea apartment of 80 square meters to be reviewed internally Raised ground floor T…
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