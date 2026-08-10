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Сommercial property in Pescara, Italy

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1 property total found
Commercial property 232 m² in Pescara, Italy
Commercial property 232 m²
Pescara, Italy
Area 232 m²
Commercial space of 232 m2 with bathroom and dressing room Rear area for offices Constructio…
Price on request
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