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Residential properties for sale in Pesaro e Urbino, Italy

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houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Tavullia, Italy
Villa 1 bedroom
Tavullia, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
ARH-180220-4. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноЦена с…
$104,326
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pesaro, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
BG-CC1089. Вилла с видом на Адриатическое мореВ Марке, Пезаро: в очень красивом, ландшафтном…
$2,13M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Marotta, Italy
Villa
Marotta, Italy
Area 1 800 m²
BG-CC1100. Красивая вилла не далеко от Адриатического побережья и города МароттаИталия, реги…
$4,39M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 770 m²
BG-CC1118. Продается вилла конца 19 века площадью 450 кв.мВ престижной зоне Фано (Марке), с …
$4,39M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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