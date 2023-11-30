Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Pesaro e Urbino
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pesaro e Urbino, Italy

5 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Fano, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Fano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 770 m²
BG-CC1118. Продается вилла конца 19 века площадью 450 кв.мВ престижной зоне Фано (Марке), с …
€3,75M
Villa 6 rooms in Pesaro, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
BG-CC1089. Вилла с видом на Адриатическое мореВ Марке, Пезаро: в очень красивом, ландшафтном…
€1,82M
Villa in Marotta, Italy
Villa
Marotta, Italy
Area 1 800 m²
BG-CC1100. Красивая вилла не далеко от Адриатического побережья и города МароттаИталия, реги…
€3,75M
Villa 2 rooms in Tavullia, Italy
Villa 2 rooms
Tavullia, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
ARH-180220-4. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноЦена с…
€89,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sassofeltrio, Italy
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sassofeltrio, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
For sale is a 2-storey house located in Fratte di Sassofeltrio, near the town of Rimini and …
€205,000
Properties features in Pesaro e Urbino, Italy

