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Residential properties for sale in Palermo, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa in Castronovo di Sicilia, Italy
Villa
Castronovo di Sicilia, Italy
The property is located in San Pietro, Castronovo di Sicilia territory. It consists of a bas…
$199,967
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cinisi, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cinisi, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
The property is located in the Municipality of Cinisi, 5 minutes from the "Falcone e Borsell…
$494,865
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Properties features in Palermo, Italy

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