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Сommercial property in Padua, Italy

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1 property total found
Commercial property 180 m² in Padua, Italy
Commercial property 180 m²
Padua, Italy
Area 180 m²
RO-241019. Restaurant near VeniceWe offer a restaurant in the beautiful town of Padova, an h…
$1,11M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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