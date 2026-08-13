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Villas for sale in Ostuni, Italy

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ostuni, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ostuni, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
The villa is a residence of 200 m2, which is located in an olive grove, which provides rest …
$755,242
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