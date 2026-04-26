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Pool Apartments for sale in Novara, Italy

3 BHK
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3 bedroom apartment in Lesa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
PL-PR-A05. Lake Maggiore. Leza. Comfortable apartment in a beautiful residential building wi…
$504,046
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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