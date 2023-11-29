Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Novara, Italy

3 room apartment in Lesa, Italy
3 room apartment
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
FP-T404. Леза, квартира на продажу на берегу озераПродается хорошая квартира на берегу озера…
€275,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Arona, Italy
4 room apartment
Arona, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
FP-T528. Пентхауз в старинной вилле на холме в МейнеПентхауз в старинной вилле на холме в Ме…
€1,80M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Lesa, Italy
3 room apartment
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
FP-T523. Красивейшая двухэтажная квартира в Лезе, в нескольких шагах от озера МаджореКрасиве…
€260,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Orta San Giulio, Italy
2 room apartment
Orta San Giulio, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 194 m²
FP-T311. На холме в Мьязино элегантная квартира с изумительным видом на озеро ОртаНа холме в…
€350,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Orta San Giulio, Italy
4 room apartment
Orta San Giulio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 296 m²
FP-T503. АПАРТАМЕНТЫ НА ПРОДАЖУ НА ОЗЕРЕ ОРТАНа берегу озера Орта в элегантной старинной вил…
€950,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Arona, Italy
3 room apartment
Arona, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
FP-T445. Двухуровневый пентхаус с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореВ Мейне, в нескольких шаг…
€330,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Massino Visconti, Italy
3 room apartment
Massino Visconti, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
PL- PR_A05. Квартира в жилом комплексе с бассейномОзеро Маджоре. Леза. Комфортабельная кварт…
€420,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Pella, Italy
3 room apartment
Pella, Italy
Rooms 4
ISM-060417-1. Апартаменты на первой линии озера ОртаИсторическая вилла “Елена” была полность…
€330,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
3 room apartment
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
FP-T545. Роскошные апартаменты в стиле либерти 1910 годаВ Кастеллетто Тичино, в нескольких к…
€750,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Arona, Italy
2 room apartment
Arona, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
VB-11080. Апартаменты на озере МаджореНедвижимость расположена в резиденции "Изола дель Боск…
€415,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
4 room apartment
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 162 m²
VB-20071. Апартаменты на продажу в Кастеллетто Тичино с видом на рекуВ Кастеллетто Тичино, в…
€650,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

