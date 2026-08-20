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Apartments for sale in Novara, Italy

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10 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
FP-T545. Роскошные апартаменты в стиле либерти 1910 годаВ Кастеллетто Тичино, в нескольких к…
$879,150
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Lesa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
FP-T404. Леза, квартира на продажу на берегу озераПродается хорошая квартира на берегу озера…
$322,355
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Massino Visconti, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Massino Visconti, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
PL- PR_A05. Квартира в жилом комплексе с бассейномОзеро Маджоре. Леза. Комфортабельная кварт…
$492,324
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Lesa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
PL-PR-A05. Lake Maggiore. Leza. Comfortable apartment in a beautiful residential building wi…
$504,046
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Orta San Giulio, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Orta San Giulio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 296 m²
FP-T503. АПАРТАМЕНТЫ НА ПРОДАЖУ НА ОЗЕРЕ ОРТАНа берегу озера Орта в элегантной старинной вил…
$1,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Meina, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Meina, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
FP-T445. Двухуровневый пентхаус с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореВ Мейне, в нескольких шаг…
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Miasino, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Miasino, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 194 m²
FP-T311. На холме в Мьязино элегантная квартира с изумительным видом на озеро ОртаНа холме в…
$410,270
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Pella, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Pella, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
ISM-060417-1. Апартаменты на первой линии озера ОртаИсторическая вилла “Елена” была полность…
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Lesa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
FP-T523. Красивейшая двухэтажная квартира в Лезе, в нескольких шагах от озера МаджореКрасиве…
$304,772
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Meina, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Meina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
FP-T528. Пентхауз в старинной вилле на холме в МейнеПентхауз в старинной вилле на холме в Ме…
$2,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Properties features in Novara, Italy

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