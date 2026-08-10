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Villas for sale in Mantua, Italy

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3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monzambano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monzambano, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 550 m²
GH-SV00016. Роскошная вилла между холмами и виноградникамиМаленький городок Монзамбано в про…
$2,11M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 10 rooms in Ponti sul Mincio, Italy
Villa 10 rooms
Ponti sul Mincio, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 120 000 m²
In a very peaceful setting, we offer a beautiful farm estate surrounded by 12 hectares of la…
$2,41M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Castiglione delle Stiviere, close to the centre and to the facilities, VILLAS with excellent…
$480,644
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