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Сommercial property in Macerata, Italy

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9 properties total found
Commercial property 350 m² in San Ginesio, Italy
Commercial property 350 m²
San Ginesio, Italy
Area 350 m²
Shed of 350 sqm + 350 sqm to upstairs apartments (currently unfinished) Lot Size 1,300 sq m …
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Commercial property 200 m² in Caldarola, Italy
Commercial property 200 m²
Caldarola, Italy
Area 200 m²
Typical restaurant with double room equipped kitchen in a historic building along the SS 77
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Commercial property 160 m² in Macerata, Italy
Commercial property 160 m²
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 160 m²
Large apartment now used as a doctor's office on the first floor of a historic building loca…
$290,656
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 500 m² in San Severino Marche, Italy
Commercial property 500 m²
San Severino Marche, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
Medical center inside a shopping centre Several disciplines already operational and others …
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Commercial property 170 m² in Camerino, Italy
Commercial property 170 m²
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 170 m²
Associated house to be completely recovered located in an isolated mountain village at over …
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Commercial property 250 m² in San Severino Marche, Italy
Commercial property 250 m²
San Severino Marche, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 250 m²
Reference number: N602 Property name: Casa Chigi II Location: In country Town/City: …
$58,131
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Hotel 600 m² in Borgo Pintura, Italy
Hotel 600 m²
Borgo Pintura, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 600 m²
Reference number: N1485 Property name: Casa Mistica Location: In country Town/City: …
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Commercial property 240 m² in Urbisaglia, Italy
Commercial property 240 m²
Urbisaglia, Italy
Area 240 m²
Land of 3,600 square meters with built portion of the building of 240 sqm (execute foundatio…
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Porto Recanati, Italy
Hotel 3 000 m²
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 55
Area 3 000 m²
38-room hotel with two restaurant stairs and 5000 square meters of area for parking Two buil…
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