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Apartments for sale in Macerata, Italy

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2 properties total found
7 room apartment in Macerata, Italy
7 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 130 m²
130 sqm apartment on the second floor with lift three bedrooms bathroom living room kitchen …
$156,954
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9 room apartment in Macerata, Italy
9 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 150 m²
Duplex apartment (on two levels): ground floor with kitchen bathroom laundry on the first fl…
$328,240
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