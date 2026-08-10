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Residential properties for sale in Loano, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
AS-VAH-180. Вилла в Лоано с видом на мореВилла находится в городе Лоано, на возвышенном мест…
$1,82M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loano, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
Separate four-level villa in Borghetto Santo Spirito.The main entrance is on the first floor…
$1,15M
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