  2. Italy
  3. Latina
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Latina, Italy

2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Air conditioner in Sabaudia, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Air conditioner
Sabaudia, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Villa in Sabaudia on the first line of the sea with direct private access to the beach. The …
$3,14M
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with Air conditioner, with Terrace in Itri, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with Air conditioner, with Terrace
Itri, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
An elegant villa in Lazio, built in Moroccan style, is located a hill between Sperloga and G…
$757,236
Properties features in Latina, Italy

