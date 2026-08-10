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Hotels for sale in Latina, Italy

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Hotel 1 768 m² in Latina, Italy
Hotel 1 768 m²
Latina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 768 m²
PO-150118. Offered for sale operating hotel Sant Antonio TermeThe hotel is located in Italy,…
$1,99M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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