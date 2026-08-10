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Apartments for sale in Jesolo, Italy

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2 properties total found
Penthouse in Lido di Jesolo, Italy
Penthouse
Lido di Jesolo, Italy
Area 168 m²
Floor 8
Situated on privileged 8th and 9th floors, this exceptional penthouse combines modern Italia…
$2,27M
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2 bedroom apartment in Jesolo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Jesolo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
IT-080618. Комплекс на первой линии с личным пляжем в ЙезолоПродается квартира в 24 этажном …
$715,042
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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