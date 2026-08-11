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Houses for sale in Grottammare, Italy

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House 14 rooms in Grottammare, Italy
House 14 rooms
Grottammare, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 750 m²
House to renovate in the historic center with an 800 sqm fenced garden. Two levels for a tot…
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