Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Grottammare
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Grottammare, Italy

;
2 properties total found
House 14 rooms in Grottammare, Italy
House 14 rooms
Grottammare, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 750 m²
House to renovate in the historic center with an 800 sqm fenced garden. Two levels for a tot…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room apartment in Grottammare, Italy
9 room apartment
Grottammare, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 214 m²
Beautiful panoramic penthouse a few steps from the sea Terrace on four sides of 80 square me…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go