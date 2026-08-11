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Apartments for sale in Grottammare, Italy

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9 room apartment in Grottammare, Italy
9 room apartment
Grottammare, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 214 m²
Beautiful panoramic penthouse a few steps from the sea Terrace on four sides of 80 square me…
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