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Apartments for sale in Grosseto, Italy

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Grosseto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
SG-Ap_Gr_129_ Residence2. Новый апартамент в резиденциальном комплексеРезиденция 4* состоит …
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
IT-050319-1. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 70 кв.м. на 3 этаже Распо…
$281,328
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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