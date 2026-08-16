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Residential properties for sale in Gallipoli, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gallipoli, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gallipoli, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Today we present a property in the heart of the historic center of Gallipoli. We are right o…
$1,48M
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