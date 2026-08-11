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Сommercial property in Foligno, Italy

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 2 500 m² in Foligno, Italy
Commercial property 2 500 m²
Foligno, Italy
Area 2 500 m²
Commercial property of 2,500 m2 fully rented (refurbished property) in an extremely interest…
Price on request
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Manufacture 7 200 m² in Foligno, Italy
Manufacture 7 200 m²
Foligno, Italy
Area 7 200 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
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