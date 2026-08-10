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Residential properties for sale in Finale Ligure, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finale Ligure, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finale Ligure, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 430 m²
KK-1265-Ian. Великолепная вилла класса люксВеликолепная вилла класса люкс постройки конца 90…
$5,09M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Calvisio, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Calvisio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
AL-118. Резиденция из 2 апартаментов в престижном Финале ЛигуреФинале Лигуре можно назвать м…
$2,58M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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