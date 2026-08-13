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Residential properties for sale in Fano, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 770 m²
BG-CC1118. Продается вилла конца 19 века площадью 450 кв.мВ престижной зоне Фано (Марке), с …
$4,39M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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