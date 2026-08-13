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Residential properties for sale in Comunita montana della Valtellina di Sondrio, Italy

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lanzada, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lanzada, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
On the western shore of Lake Garda, obtained from the restoration of an old farmhouse, in th…
$673,339
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