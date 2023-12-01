Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Citta di Castello
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Citta di Castello, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 9 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Citta di Castello, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Citta di Castello, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 070 m²
Share with friends
€3,00M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir