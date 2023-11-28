Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Cisterna di Latina
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Cisterna di Latina, Italy

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cisterna di Latina, Italy
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cisterna di Latina, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Exclusive villa is located in Chisterna di Latina, 50 km from Rome. The villa is surrounded …
€650,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir