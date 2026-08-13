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Residential properties for sale in Cerea, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 21 bedroom in Cerea, Italy
Villa 21 bedroom
Cerea, Italy
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 300 m²
Located in the vicinity of Verona, enchanting Real Estate Complex comprising : Venetian Vill…
$4,38M
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