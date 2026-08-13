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Сommercial property in Castiglione del Lago, Italy

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1 property total found
Commercial property 80 m² in Castiglione del Lago, Italy
Commercial property 80 m²
Castiglione del Lago, Italy
Area 80 m²
PO-040216-1. Land plot of 18000 m2 with two residential buildings with a total area of 80m2F…
$820,540
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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