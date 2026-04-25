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Сommercial property in Capannori, Italy

1 property total found
Commercial property 1 274 m² in Capannori, Italy
Commercial property 1 274 m²
Capannori, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 274 m²
FP-T913. Agricultural enterprise in Gragnano (Gragnano)Agricultural enterprise in Gragnano, …
$4,69M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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