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Residential properties for sale in Calcinato, Italy

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Calcinato, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Calcinato, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
At the gates of Desenzano, we propose a solution inserted in a recently built complex create…
$266,051
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