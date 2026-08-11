Villas for sale in Cagliari, Italy

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Villas for sale in CastedduCagliari, Italy

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cagliari, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cagliari, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
IT-030420. Трех уровневая новая вилла 170 кв.м., с садом 250 кв.мСостоит на первом этаже из …
$339,938
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cagliari, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cagliari, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
IT-030420-2. В закрытом кондоминиуме, продается двух уровневая вилла площадью 130 кв.мВ зак…
$345,799
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in MureraMuravera, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
MureraMuravera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
IT-030420-3. Великолепная вилла площадью 400 кв.мВ продаже великолепная вилла площадью 400 к…
$679,876
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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