Villas for sale in Cagliari, Italy

4 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Cagliari, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Cagliari, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
IT-030420-2. В закрытом кондоминиуме, продается двух уровневая вилла площадью 130 кв.мВ зак…
€295,000

Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Cagliari, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Cagliari, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
IT-030420. Трех уровневая новая вилла 170 кв.м., с садом 250 кв.мСостоит на первом этаже из …
€290,000

Villa 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, new building in Pula, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, new building
Pula, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Is Molas is an experimental project and the experiment is to find work with elements, with …
€2,15M
Villa 4 rooms in Cagliari, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Cagliari, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Is Molas Resort - a luxury golf and spa complex with excellent infrastructure, offers for sa…
€2,15M
Properties features in Cagliari, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
