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Residential properties for sale in Bussolengo, Italy

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1 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Bussolengo, Italy
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Bussolengo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Only 15 minutes by car from Lake Garda and from the city of Verona, this elegant and spaciou…
$580,276
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