Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Asola
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Asola, Italy

;
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Castelnuovo, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Castelnuovo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
$544,146
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go