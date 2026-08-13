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Residential properties for sale in Aosta, Italy

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Arpuilles, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Arpuilles, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
PL-PR_A37. Квартира-шале в горах. Валле-д’АостаДобро пожаловать в шале! Впечатляющая недавно…
$996,370
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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