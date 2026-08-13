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Сommercial property in Ancona, Italy

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1 property total found
Commercial property 4 300 m² in Ancona, Italy
Commercial property 4 300 m²
Ancona, Italy
Rooms 64
Area 4 300 m²
Prestigious castle structure dates back to the Middle Ages
Price on request
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