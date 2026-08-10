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Сommercial property in Alessandria, Italy

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1 property total found
Commercial property 2 200 m² in Alessandria, Italy
Commercial property 2 200 m²
Alessandria, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 200 m²
LD-0387. Luxury villa in an ancient suburb surrounded by green landscapes of PiedmontThis to…
$4,10M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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