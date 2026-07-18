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Penthouses with garage for sale in Tel-Aviv District, Israel

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Tel-Aviv
48
Bat Yam
6
Tel Aviv
52
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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 5/5
Mini-Penthouse in Holon, Zamenhof St. The only apartment on its floor — in a new boutique…
Price on request
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Isrealty
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Properties features in Tel-Aviv District, Israel

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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