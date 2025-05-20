Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. South District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in South District, Israel

Ashkelon
21
Arava Tichona Regional Council
14
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
5 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
6 room duplex garden in the north Tel-Aviv. Located in the new Lamed neighborhood, a new,…
$3,16M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in South District

penthouses
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in South District, Israel

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go